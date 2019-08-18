2018 record: 10-3, 5-3 SEC
Coach: Ed Orgeron (fourth year)
Sked or alive? The Tigers probably won’t finish this high because their schedule is a nightmare. They visit Texas in Week 2 and face this foursome from Oct. 12-Nov. 9: Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama. The MSU and Bama games are on the road. LSU caps it all off against Texas A&M. Last year’s meeting went to seven overtimes.
Why they’re here: Orgeron has LSU pointed in the right direction. The Tigers have gotten a little better each year under his watch. They finally have a legit quarterback in Joe Burrow to go along with their usual collection of NFL-caliber athletes. Their biggest challenge is simply the division in which they play. The SEC West is a bear.