Rodney Tention left Lute Olson's coaching staff in 2005 to be the head coach at Loyola Marymount, where he was later dismissed after going 48-123. Tention, who is often given credit for discovering Gilbert Arenas during the summer AAU season and helping Arizona get him away from Kansas State, has since coached on the staffs at Stanford, San Jose State and San Diego, before spending last season as the head coach at Palo Alto High School. Last week Tention returned to college basketball, hired to be an assistant at Cal Poly. He is 56.