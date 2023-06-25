A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an arson earlier this month at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, authorities say.

Edison J. Thomas was booked Saturday into the Pima County jail on suspicion of felony counts of arson and aggravated criminal damage, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Earlier this month the department asked for help identifying a person captured by a security camera at the scene of an early morning arson June 21, at the Kingdom Hall at 1743 W. Wetmore Road.

The person who started the fire wore dark clothing and a face covering.