Founder J. Mark Sublette, a former physician, has filled Medicine Man Gallery with all things Southwest: American Indian art, jewelry and traditional crafts, cowboy art, wall and tabletop objects, and artistic and regional furniture.
And works of Maynard Dixon.
Sublette is an authority on Maynard Dixon (1875-1946), a popular painter of the American West. The gallery, at 6872 E. Sunrise Drive, houses a museum, a permanent exhibit devoted to Dixon’s Arizona imagery circa 1900-1945, says Jaime Gould, gallery director.
“The museum has tried to capture the essence of Dixon, the artist as well as the individual, through not only his artwork but through his letters and poetry,” Sublette says on his Maynard Dixon website. Dixon’s easel, with plenty of drips of the artist’s iconic blue paint, is in the museum.
- The gallery’s summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call 722-7798 or visit medicinemangallery.com
- Where to eat: Near the intersection of Sunrise Drive and North Kolb Road, you’ll find plenty of restaurants nearby. If you’re in the mood for something off the beaten culinary path, Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine, 6878 E. Sunrise Drive, is only a few steps away. You don’t have to move the car.