1072 N. Campbell Ave.

History: Has failed four of seven inspections in the past 14 months. Most recently was placed on probation May 16 and failed two re-inspections May 28 and June 7.

What the inspector saw: Beef, chicken, tofu, bean sprouts and noodles stored at unsafe temperatures; rodent droppings in storage area; cockroaches “throughout the facility;” dishwasher had no sanitizing agent; heavy grease and food debris buildup on floors and walls throughout the premises.

County health inspectors found numerous problems, including cockroaches “throughout the facility,” at Miss Saigon restaurant, 1072 N. Campbell Ave.

Follow up: Passed a third re-inspection June 17.

Comments: Declined to comment.