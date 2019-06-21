History: Has failed four of seven inspections in the past 14 months. Most recently was placed on probation May 16 and failed two re-inspections May 28 and June 7.
What the inspector saw: Beef, chicken, tofu, bean sprouts and noodles stored at unsafe temperatures; rodent droppings in storage area; cockroaches “throughout the facility;” dishwasher had no sanitizing agent; heavy grease and food debris buildup on floors and walls throughout the premises.
Follow up: Passed a third re-inspection June 17.
Comments: Declined to comment.