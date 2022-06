Attended UA in: 1930

Why they are famous: Crime Fiction Author

Notable accomplishment: The Gordon's wrote 20 novels that sold over 16 million copies worldwide, and she wrote for a magazine that would later become Arizona Highways.

"Experiment in Terror," a movie produced by Columbia Pictures was based on their book Operation Terror and the Walt Disney production of "That Darn Cat" was based on their novel Undercover Cat.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.