Wednesday’s win was Arizona head coach Sean Miller’s 250th career victory at UA, in just 324 games. He is one of the fastest coaches to reach the milestone at one school. The only coaches to reach 250 program wins faster than Miller: Kansas’ Bill Self (in 299 games), Kentucky’s John Calipari (303), Gonzaga’s Mark Few (314) and North Carolina’s Roy Williams (316). Miller won 250 games faster than Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, Jim Boeheim at Syracuse, Tom Izzo at Michigan State and Jay Wright at Villanova.