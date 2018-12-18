As Christmas approached in 1930, the editor of the Mesa Journal-Tribune had an idea reminiscent of the turkey incident on "WKRP in Cincinnati." (If you're too young, see the video below.)
All he wanted was for Santa to parachute from a plane and then lead a parade. Read below to see how that worked out.
From the Arizona Daily Star, Dec. 23, 1954 (the story was about the incident more than 20 years earlier):
Poor Mr. McPhee, the story followed him to the grave. From the Star, May 30, 1968:
Here is a clip of the TV show referred to above. WKRP in Cincinnati ran in the late 1970s and early 1980s.