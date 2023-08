Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, Tucson police say.

The bodies of Shaunon Larry Thomas, 46, and Jamie Crystal Macias, 38, were found about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a car parked at Lakeside Park, near East Stella Road and South Sarnoff Drive, police said Friday in a news release.

The pair "were in an on-and-off relationship," police said in the release.

Both had been shot and investigators say the initial investigation indicates it was a murder-suicide.