Element Hotels and Moxy Hotels, both Marriott brands, will share a new hotel tower on the south lot of the Rialto Theater block.

After years of tourism officials begging for more hotels downtown, plans for five new hotels were announced this year.

Hampton Hotels is planning a Hampton Inn and a Home2 Suites hotel on Stone Avenue, near St. Augustine Cathedral; Marriott is planning a combined Moxy and Element hotel on the Rialto Block, at Fifth Avenue and Broadway; and Caliber Hospitality is developing a convention hotel southwest of the Tucson Convention Center.

The five projects, which follow the opening of the 136-room AC Hotel Downtown Tucson by Marriott last year, will add more than 600 hotel rooms downtown.