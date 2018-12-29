After years of tourism officials begging for more hotels downtown, plans for five new hotels were announced this year.
Hampton Hotels is planning a Hampton Inn and a Home2 Suites hotel on Stone Avenue, near St. Augustine Cathedral; Marriott is planning a combined Moxy and Element hotel on the Rialto Block, at Fifth Avenue and Broadway; and Caliber Hospitality is developing a convention hotel southwest of the Tucson Convention Center.
The five projects, which follow the opening of the 136-room AC Hotel Downtown Tucson by Marriott last year, will add more than 600 hotel rooms downtown.