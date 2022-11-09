 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposition 129 to limit ballot measures to one subject passing

Getty Images

The ballot measure to require citizen-initiated ballot measures to be limited to single subjects is passing with 55% voter approval, according to early results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

If passed, Proposition 129 would amend Arizona’s constitution to require ballot initiatives to cover a single subject that’s stated in the initiative’s title.

Any provision in a measure that’s not expressed in its title would be considered void.

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

