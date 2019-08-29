With 102 write-in votes in this week's primary, Tucson's Green Party was able to successfully field candidates for mayor and three city council seats.
Four Green Party candidates each got enough party members to write-in their names to qualify for the ballot, city officials confirmed Thursday.
Green mayoral candidate Mike Cease and Ward 2 candidate William Peterson each had well over the minimum number of write-in votes to make the ballot.
It was more of a squeeze to make the ballot for Ward 4 candidate Cara Bissell and Ward 1 candidate Matthew Smith.
Bissell had 11 write in votes, nine more than the 2 needed from Greens living in the ward.
Smith had six write-in votes, three more than the minimum.