1 dead, several injured in Marana bee attack

One person is dead and several have been hospitalized after a massive swarm of bees attacked in Marana, officials say.

The bees came from an open hive estimated to be about 100 pounds that was in a tree near West Moore Road north of Gladden Farms, according to Northwest Fire District.

Three people were taken to the hospital after being stung "hundreds" of times, the agency said.

Three firefighters were stung multiple times, including one firefighter stung about 60 times. That firefighter was released from the hospital after being evaluated. The other firefighter did not need medical attention, the agency said.