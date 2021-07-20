 Skip to main content
2 shot on Tucson's northwest side
2 shot on Tucson's northwest side

A patient is loaded into a Northwest Fire District ambulance on W. Viewpointe Place on Tuesday morning. Pima County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a shooting. 

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Two people were shot in a home northwest of Tucson late Tuesday morning and deputies continue to search for the gunman, officials say.

The shooting was reported about 11:20 a.m. at a home in the 7800 block of West Viewpointe Place, near North Oldfather Road north of West Ina Road.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Deputies continued to search the area for the gunman who ran away after the shooting. The Sheriff's Department says anyone seeing a suspicious person in the area is asked to call 911. No description of the gunman has been provided.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

A neighbor said she heard several shots coming from the home.

Pima County Sheriff's Department investigators at a shooting on W. Viewpointe Place on Tuesday.

