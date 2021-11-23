 Skip to main content
21-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash on Tucson's southeast side
A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after an early morning crash on Tucson’s southeast side.

Tucson police responded just after 2 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on South Wilmot Road, about one mile north of Interstate 10. Officers found a damaged 2006 Chevy Cobalt on the east side of the roadway, with the man and woman still inside.

The driver, 21-year-old Alysha Marie Sauter, died at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined Sauter had been driving the Chevy north on Wilmot when she made an abrupt movement that sent the car careening out of control and into a tree.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been issued.

According to Tucson police, this is the 73rd recorded traffic-related fatality in the city this year.

