25 people rescued at Bear Canyon on Friday

25 people were rescued by several emergency crews in Bear Canyon Friday evening.

Pima County Search and Rescue, Tucson Fire and the Coronado National Forest performed a ladder rescue and saved 21 adults, three children and one infant at the low water crossing in Bear Canyon, which is part of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

At its peak, the water was traveling over 3,000 cubic feet per second, the Coronado National Forest said. To safely cross the area on foot, the water should be moving no greater than 300 cubic feet per second.

One visitor sprained an ankle but is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.

5:15 PM rescue of 21 adults, 3 children, & 1 infant Bear Canyon Pima County SAR, Tucson Fire - Rosemont and Pima Stations (engine 7 and ladder 4), & the Coronado NF worked together to perform a ladder rescue over the low water crossing. Great teamwork made this rescue happen. pic.twitter.com/7cJrFma8Lf — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) August 13, 2022