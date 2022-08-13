 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

25 people rescued at Bear Canyon on Friday

21 adults, three children and one infant were rescued at the low water crossing in Bear Canyon.

 Courtesy of the Coronado National Forest

25 people were rescued by several emergency crews in Bear Canyon Friday evening.

Pima County Search and Rescue, Tucson Fire and the Coronado National Forest performed a ladder rescue and saved 21 adults, three children and one infant at the low water crossing in Bear Canyon, which is part of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

At its peak, the water was traveling over 3,000 cubic feet per second, the Coronado National Forest said. To safely cross the area on foot, the water should be moving no greater than 300 cubic feet per second.

One visitor sprained an ankle but is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A time-lapse camera catches a flash flood in the Foothills

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News