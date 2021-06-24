48 people displaced in South Tucson apartment complex fire

An early morning fire at an apartment complex in South Tucson displaced 48 residents, officials say.
Crews went to the complex in the 400 block of East 28th Street about 2 a.m. The complex is near South Fourth Avenue.
No residents were injured, but a South Tucson police officer was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said.
The Red Cross is providing housing and working with residents, officials said.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
At 2:02 this morning #TucsonFire was dispatched to 400 block of E. 28th Street for an apartment fire 🔥 The fire went to 2 alarms before it was controlled, and the residents of the complex have been displaced. One South Tucson PD Officer transported for... pic.twitter.com/1toavPyIdQ— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 24, 2021