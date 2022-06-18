 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
52nd Juneteenth Festival

Tucson's 2022 Juneteenth Festival returns to the outdoors for the first time in two years at Kennedy Park, June 18, 2022, Tucson. Dozens of vendors, services and organizations were on hand to celebrate the official emancipation of slaves in 1865. The ceremonies continue Sunday with a Free Father's Day luncheon and Gospel Jubilee to be at Dunbar Pavilion from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Mila Miller, right, comes up and shares her umbrella with new friend Zahra Sullivan as the two meet for the first time during the activities a…

Barbie Hines, owner of Barbie's Lash Plus, applies her own lashes at her table during the Juneteenth Festival at Kennedy Park, Tucson, Ariz., …

