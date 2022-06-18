52nd Juneteenth Festival

Tucson's 2022 Juneteenth Festival returns to the outdoors for the first time in two years at Kennedy Park, June 18, 2022, Tucson. Dozens of vendors, services and organizations were on hand to celebrate the official emancipation of slaves in 1865. The ceremonies continue Sunday with a Free Father's Day luncheon and Gospel Jubilee to be at Dunbar Pavilion from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
Kelly Presnell
Photojournalist
