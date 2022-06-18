52nd Juneteenth Festival

Mila Miller, right, comes up and shares her umbrella with new friend Zahra Sullivan as the two meet for the first time during the activities at the 2022 Juneteenth Festival at Kennedy Park on Saturday. The festival featured food, music and dozens of vendor tables and returned to an outdoor setting for the first time since before the pandemic. The celebration continues Sunday with a free Father’s Day lunch and Gospel Jubilee at Dunbar Pavilion from 2:30 to 6 p.m.