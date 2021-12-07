A Pima County jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell has died

A Pima County jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell last month has died.

Corrections officers found William Omegar Jr., 37, unresponsive in his cell just after noon on Nov. 27, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Officers gave Omegar first aid and called the Tucson Fire Department, which took Omegar to a local hospital.

On Dec. 2, Omegar was pronounced dead. According to sheriff’s detectives, the investigation is ongoing, but there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances found in Omegar’s cell.

Omegar was booked in to the Pima County Jail in August on suspicion of larceny.

