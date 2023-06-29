A 69-year-old cyclist was killed Wednesday night when Tucson police say he swerved onto oncoming traffic.

The cyclist was riding north in the center lane of the 1200 block of North Stone Avenue, near East Helen Street, about 11 p.m. when he swerved into the southbound lane and was struck by a Toyota Camry, police said in a news release.

The name of the cyclist was withheld pending family notification.

The 25-year-old driver of the Toyota stopped after the crash. He was not impaired, the release said.

The investigation continues.

The crash marked the fourth cyclist fatality in 2023, double the amount at the same time last year.