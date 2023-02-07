One person was killed early Tuesday after slamming into the back of a tractor trailer on Interstate 10, officials say.

The wreck occurred about 1 a.m. on southbound I-10 near the 22nd Street exit and tied up traffic for hours, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The impact of the crash wedged the car under the trailer and it caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck caused eastbound I-10 lanes at the I-19 junction to close for several hours.

No other information was immediately available late Tuesday morning.