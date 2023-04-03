A 20-year-old man was killed early Sunday when he lost control of his car and crashed downtown, Tucson police said.

Alexis Torres Santiago was driving one of two cars speeding north on South Freeway Road about 1 a.m. when he lost control of a 2016 Hyundai Genesis, Tucson police said in a news release.

The Genesis smashed into two electrical transformer boxes on a dirt lot near West Congress Street, the release said.

Santiago died at the scene of the crash. A passenger had minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, police said in the release.

No further details have been released.