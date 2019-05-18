The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking the public to vote for their favorite highway safety message.
The two messages with the most votes will be displayed throughout the state. Those who would like to participate can vote on the department's contest website through Monday.
The department received more than 3,200 submissions and narrowed the list down to 15 before opening the contest for a public vote.
“One of the interesting things about the contest is seeing the messages submitted and what really matters to people when it comes to transportation safety," ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a press release.
Here's a look back at the previous signs we've seen: