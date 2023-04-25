Gov. Katie Hobbs named a judge to the Pima County Superior Court bench Tuesday.

Randi Burnett has served as a commissioner in that court since 2021.

Before that, Burnett practiced family law at The McCarthy Law Firm from 2019-21 and at Waterfall Economidis Caldwell Hanshaw Villamana from 2012-19.

She was a staff attorney at Southern Arizona Legal Aid from 2007-12.

Burnett will fill the vacancy created in December by the appointment of Judge Jeffrey L. Sklar to Division Two of the Arizona Court of Appeals.