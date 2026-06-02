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A bear that climbed a tree in Rancho Sahuarita and appeared to fall asleep there was removed Tuesday by game officials.

The Sahuarita Police Department says it received a 911 call that the bear was seen in the residential area after being in the neighboring Green Valley area earlier in the day.

Officers found the bear at the top of a tree in the front yard of a home in Rancho Sahuarita. "The bear appeared to be asleep," Sahuarita police said in a news release.

Officers from the Arizona Game and Fish Department tranquilized the bear, which was not harmed, and took it away in a cage, police said.

The bear was to be relocated to a site to be chosen by the game department.

Here's hoping it caught some good Z's beforehand.