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A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday in midtown Tucson, police say.

Jose Nadir Parra, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2 a.m. crash at East Broadway and North Campbell Avenue, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Parra had been riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Broadway in the median lane. He failed to stop for a red light at Campbell and was struck by a northbound vehicle in the intersection, police said.

Parra was not wearing a helmet, police said.