Top Story QUEEN OF THE NIGHT A rare sight Arizona Daily Star Jun 3, 2026 Jun 3, 2026 Updated 11 hrs ago 1 of 2 Katherine Pew leans in for a sniff of Rosie, a night-blooming cereus spreading its petals Tuesday evening at Tucson's Tohono Chul botanical garden. Kelly Presnell A night-blooming cereus glows under a black-light flashlight being used for a photo Tuesday night at Tohono Chul, which draws a crowd for the once-a-year bloom. Kelly Presnell Related to this story Photos: Queen of the Night at Tohono Chul Many of Tohono Chul's collection of night blooming cereus put on their annual one-night-only show, spreading their petals shortly before sundo… Watch Now: Related Video The deportation case against a Tucson woman who was apprehended last month at her home has been terminated. The deportation case against a Tucson woman who was apprehended last month at her home has been terminated The deportation case against a Tucson woman who was apprehended last month at her home has been terminated The deportation case against a Tucson woman who was apprehended last month at her home has been terminated. The deportation case against a Tucson woman who was apprehended last month at her home has been terminated. Arizona Daily Star on this date: June 3 Arizona Daily Star on this date: June 3