Martin Bernal thumbs through a book Monday in the newly-renovated Richard Elías-Mission Library, at the corner of West Ajo Way and South Mission Road. The branch reopened Monday after a two-year closure for improvements.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
People walk into the newly-renovated Richard Elías-Mission Library Monday. New amenities include a 5,000 square foot expansion, larger children's space, a dedicated area for teens and an outdoor patio.
Martin Bernal thumbs through a book Monday in the newly-renovated Richard Elías-Mission Library, at the corner of West Ajo Way and South Mission Road. The branch reopened Monday after a two-year closure for improvements.
People walk into the newly-renovated Richard Elías-Mission Library Monday. New amenities include a 5,000 square foot expansion, larger children's space, a dedicated area for teens and an outdoor patio.