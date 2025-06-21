A 74-year-old flight instructor and his student were killed Thursday afternoon in a plane crash near Tucson, authorities have confirmed.

Those killed in the wreck were Robert Guerrero, the flight instructor and plane owner, and Miguel Ornelas, the student pilot, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The Air Force contacted the department about 2:30 p.m., informing them that a plane did not return after leaving from Ryan Airfield.

The department’s Search and Rescue and Traffic Unit immediately responded to the plane’s last known coordinates. A helicopter was able to locate the plane, and it was confirmed that two occupants were dead.

The sheriff’s department is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board with their investigation.

The plane was identified as a Cessna A150 by the FAA Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing System.