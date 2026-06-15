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The Pima County Communications Center was briefly affected late Monday afternoon by a statewide 911 network outage.

The outage was resolved by 5 p.m., officials said.

During the outage, those in need of emergency response were asked to call, depending on their locations:

Pima County Sheriff's Department, (520) 351-4900.

Oro Valley police, (520) 229-4934.

Marana police, (520) 616-6186.

Tohono O'odham police, (520) 383-3275

Pascua Yaqui police, (520) 879-5501

Tucson police's 911 services remained operational. Callers need to stay on the line and not hang up, Tucson police said.