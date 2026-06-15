The Pima County Communications Center was briefly affected late Monday afternoon by a statewide 911 network outage.
The outage was resolved by 5 p.m., officials said.
During the outage, those in need of emergency response were asked to call, depending on their locations:
Pima County Sheriff's Department, (520) 351-4900.
Oro Valley police, (520) 229-4934.
Marana police, (520) 616-6186.
Tohono O'odham police, (520) 383-3275
Pascua Yaqui police, (520) 879-5501
Tucson police's 911 services remained operational. Callers need to stay on the line and not hang up, Tucson police said.