Authorities investigating suspicious death Friday in Green Valley

Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a Green Valley man Friday afternoon, an official said.

At about 2 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man suffering from a medical issue in the 4000 block of Camino Del Yucca.

They found the man dead upon arrival, according to Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman.

This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated.

