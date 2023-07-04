The Beehive Fire burning north of Nogales grew to about 10,500 acres, Coronado Forest officials said Tuesday.

Some 250 people are working to put out the wildfire that started Friday, June 30.

Containment was about 20 percent, officials estimated Tuesday.

Helicopters doing bucket work will continue to be used to fight the blaze, but aircraft with retardant are on standby, officials said.

Smoke was expected to be minimal Tuesday, but firefighters continue to face extreme heat and low relative humidity, officials said.

Meanwhile the much smaller Corral Nuevo wildfire, about two miles north of the Beehive Fire, has been holding steady at about 150 acres. It was about 85 percent contained, officials said Monday afternoon.

The Corral Nuevo wildfire also started Friday.