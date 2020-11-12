Bicyclist, 60, dies in crash with vehicle west of Tucson

A bicyclist has been killed in a crash involving a vehicle west of Tucson, the sheriff's department said Thursday.
The female cyclist died in the crash at North Sandario Road and West Tortoise Trail, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.
The sheriff's department said a vehicle was southbound on Sandario when it struck the bicyclist, who was also traveling south and who was attempting to turn left on Tortoise Trail.
The bicyclist, identified as Lauren Harvey, 60, was declared dead at the scene.
No citations have been issued and the investigation continues, the sheriff's department said.
