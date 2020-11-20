 Skip to main content
Bicyclist, 72, dies after crash with vehicle on Tucson's NW side
editor's pick top story

  • Updated
A 72-year-old bicyclist died after a collision with a vehicle Friday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Thomas Sturdy collided with a vehicle about 10:15 a.m. near West Overton Road and North La Cholla Boulevard, Deputy Marissa Hernandez said in a news release.

Sturdy had an apparent leg fracture, but was "conscious and alert" immediately after the crash, the news release said. However, his condition worsened at the hospital and he died later in the day, Hernandez said in the release.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with deputies investigating the crash. Neither speed nor impairment appear to have been factors in the crash, the release said.

No citations had been issued in the ongoing investigation.

