Body found in Marana wash
Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A body was found on the northwest side Monday in a wash between Interstate 10 and North Thornydale Road, officials say.

“All we can confirm is that a deceased person was found in that wash,” said Sgt. Abel Samano, a Marana Police Department spokesman.

The body was found near a Target store Monday morning.

More details are expected as the investigation continues, Samano said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-crime.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

