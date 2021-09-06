Body found in Marana wash

A body was found on the northwest side Monday in a wash between Interstate 10 and North Thornydale Road, officials say.
“All we can confirm is that a deceased person was found in that wash,” said Sgt. Abel Samano, a Marana Police Department spokesman.
The body was found near a Target store Monday morning.
More details are expected as the investigation continues, Samano said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-crime.
Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.
