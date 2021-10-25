 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found on Tucson's south side
alert top story

Body found on Tucson's south side

Tucson Police code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A body has been found in water retention reservoir on Tucson’s south side, police say.

The body was discovered Monday morning in a reservoir behind the Pima County Adult Probation office, Tucson police said. It is north of Kino Sports Complex near East Ajo Way.

Officers were working with the Tucson Fire Department to recover the body.

An investigation is underway and there was no immediate word on the person’s gender or a possible cause of death.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inaction on immigration: A bipartisan problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News