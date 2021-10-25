Body found on Tucson's south side

A body has been found in water retention reservoir on Tucson’s south side, police say.

The body was discovered Monday morning in a reservoir behind the Pima County Adult Probation office, Tucson police said. It is north of Kino Sports Complex near East Ajo Way.

Officers were working with the Tucson Fire Department to recover the body.

An investigation is underway and there was no immediate word on the person’s gender or a possible cause of death.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.