Officials say an illegal immigrant would have drowned if not for the actions of a U.S. Border Patrol agent Sunday night.
At about 8:30 p.m., agents were dispatched to apprehend two men walking in a remote area southwest of Three Points, a Border Patrol news release said.
When agents moved in, an 18-year-old Guatemalan man fled in to a cattle pond filled with mud and murky water and began calling out for help.
One agent immediately entered the pond to pull the man to safety, the news release said.
The Guatemalan man was not injured during the incident.
Agents also arrested a 21-year-old Guatemalan man after a brief search.
Both men was transported to the Tucson Border Patrol Station and processed for immigration violations.