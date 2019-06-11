Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a 70-year-old man who fell off a cliff Tuesday in Mount Lemmon.
The Border Patrol agents were training on Mt. Lemmon when they heard a man cry for help. Agents gave the man medical aid and lifted him 50 feet up the cliff's face with a rope system, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
The man suffered a broken leg and lacerations, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweet.
