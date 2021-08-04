 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Border Patrol IDs agent involved in fatal collision southwest of Tucson
alert top story

Border Patrol IDs agent involved in fatal collision southwest of Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The U.S. Border Patrol has identified the agent who died in a head-on collision outside of Sells early Saturday morning.

Daniel P. Cox was a BORSTAR supervisory agent who served 24 years on the force, said John Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the Tucson sector.

At 12:20 a.m., Cox and another motorist were involved in a crash on State Route 86 near mile marker 128. Despite lifesaving efforts, both the agent and the motorist died.

Details are still limited at this time.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia’s COVID spike overwhelms doctors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News