Border Patrol IDs agent involved in fatal collision southwest of Tucson

The U.S. Border Patrol has identified the agent who died in a head-on collision outside of Sells early Saturday morning.

Daniel P. Cox was a BORSTAR supervisory agent who served 24 years on the force, said John Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the Tucson sector.

At 12:20 a.m., Cox and another motorist were involved in a crash on State Route 86 near mile marker 128. Despite lifesaving efforts, both the agent and the motorist died.

Details are still limited at this time.

We mourn the line of duty death of BORSTAR Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Daniel P. Cox who served 24 years of dedicated service to his country. On behalf of the Tucson Sector, I offer my deepest sympathies to Agent Cox‘s family, friends, and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/5ttrV6pfzj — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 3, 2021