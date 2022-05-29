Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Unidas: Unidas, the award-winning after-school teen program run by the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona, has awarded $5,000 in funding to One Hundred Angels Foundation. Unidas is a philanthropy and leadership program that supports teens ranging in age from 14-18 as they navigate a selection process that includes community dialogue and interviews to guide their philanthropic decision. This semester’s grant award was sponsored by Buffalo Exchange. One Hundred Angels Foundation is a local nonprofit that works to promote peace amid human suffering, providing support for people seeking asylum to essential medical assistance in underserved communities.

Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Tucson: The nonprofit Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Tucson awarded 12 $2,000 scholarships to outstanding University of Arizona undergraduates. The purpose is to assist them in continuing their education through the upcoming academic year. Over the past 20 years, the Association has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships. Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Tucson also awarded five $2,000 scholarships to deserving University High students this year. The awards are intended to help these students pursue higher education.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

