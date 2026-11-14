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Americans dream of living a long life, but many realize they can't afford to, according to a new survey.

Average Americans say they want to live to age 88 but can only afford to live to 83, a survey of 1,000 adults in September by life insurance platform Ethos found. About 1 in 6 (17%) who had retirement savings didn't even think their money would last to age 80. When including those who had no retirement savings, 47% said they'd have no retirement money left before their eightieth birthday. Half of all respondents said they'd be scared to live to 100 because they wouldn't have the money to survive.

Instead of fearing a long life, Americans should plan for one, financial advisers say. The right plan can set up regular, predictable income for as long as people live, which could allow them to relax and enjoy a long retirement, they say.

"Living longer should be something we look forward to, not something we fear," said Jason Juhl, partner and retirement expert at Carson Wealth advisory firm. "We want to protect our future selves, absolutely, but not at the expense of enjoying the healthy years we have today. A successful retirement isn't about dying with the largest portfolio. It's about having the confidence to live the life you've worked so hard to build."

Do longevity and money fears change with age?

The good news is fears ease with age, the study showed.

Boomers wanted to reach 89 years old and believed they could afford up to age 87, a gap of just 2 years, Ethos said.