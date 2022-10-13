Tucson Mexican restaurant closed after fire breaks out

The decades-old Teresa's Mosaic Cafe on Tucson's west side is temporarily closed after a fire broke out in the attic space Tuesday night.

The Tucson Fire Department was called to the restaurant at 2456 N. Silver Mosaic Dr., near Silverbell and Grant roads, just before 11 p.m. when the fire alarm went off.

When firefighters arrived minutes later, the restaurant was full of smoke. It took more than 30 minutes to get the blaze under control, TFD said.

The fire caused significant damage to the building and the restaurant will be closed until renovations can be completed.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The nearly 40-year-old business has been at the west-side location for 25 years.

For updates, check out the restaurant's website: teresasmosaic.com.