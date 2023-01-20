 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Newspapers names new GM

Tucson Newspapers' vice president of finance, Joel Rohlik, has been named general manager.

The change was announced as part of a management reorganization by the joint venture of Gannett and Lee Enterprises.

Under the new structure, Lee Enterprises will lead the Arizona Daily Star's news, sales and marketing departments, while Gannett will manage circulation, manufacturing and distribution departments, a news release said.

“Tucson is a thriving market that will benefit from two industry leaders working together to provide the best to our readers and clients,” Rohlik said.

As part of the restructuring, the role of Tucson president and publisher, held by John D’Orlando, has been eliminated.

