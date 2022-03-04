Tucson's last dollar movie theater has closed

Tucson’s last discount movie theater has gone dark.

The Gateway Century 12 building at 770 N. Kolb Road, has been sold to developers whose plans have not been announced.

The 45,556-square-foot building sits on a 6-acre parcel just south of Speedway.

Its closure is reflective of the challenge facing movie theaters, said Greg Furrier, a retail broker with Picor, who handled the sale.

“The pandemic, coupled with other problems such as streaming of first-run movies, etc., have taken their toll,” he said. “There are lots of things pushing and pulling on the industry.”