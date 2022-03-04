 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson's last dollar movie theater has closed

Tucson's last dollar movie theater has closed

  • Updated

Tucson’s last discount movie theater has gone dark.

The Gateway Century 12 building at 770 N. Kolb Road, has been sold to developers whose plans have not been announced.

The 45,556-square-foot building sits on a 6-acre parcel just south of Speedway.

Its closure is reflective of the challenge facing movie theaters, said Greg Furrier, a retail broker with Picor, who handled the sale.

“The pandemic, coupled with other problems such as streaming of first-run movies, etc., have taken their toll,” he said. “There are lots of things pushing and pulling on the industry.”

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Queen shows her support for Ukraine

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News