The Catalina Foothills High School Falcon Marching Band has been selected to march in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1, 2023. It is the first Tucson-area high school band to perform in the historic parade since Palo Verde in 1982. The announcement was made at the band's final marching band rehearsal on Tuesday night.
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected 19 bands from around the world for the 2023 parade, which precedes the Rose Bowl football game. Criteria include musicianship, marching ability, uniqueness, entertainment value, or special interest.
The 250-member group under the direction of Renee Shane-Boyd marched in the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Wiley
Photo editor
Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. From 1988-94 he was a photographer at the Tucson Citizen. He is a graduate of ASU (yes, that ASU).