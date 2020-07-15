CDO Wash gets a cleaning

An excavator removes vegetation from the Cañada del Oro Wash in Oro Valley, Ariz on July 15, 2020. The Town of Oro Valley is working with Pima County Regional Flood Control District to clear portions of the CDO Wash to allow better stormwater flow during monsoon season and partly due to the risk of flash flooding from areas in higher elevations upstream burned by the Bighorn Fire. The work will take place at Pusch View Lane, 1st Avenue and La Cañada Drive bridges over the CDO Wash, and along the Oro Valley levee.
Oro Valley residents with questions about their property and floodplain map should contact the Town of Oro Valley Stormwater Utility at 520-229-4816. Residents in unincorporated Pima County should call 520-724-4600.
