Well, the Old Pueblo didn't wake up to a white Christmas.
But we still have a shot at a rainy Christmas.
Mountain snow is expected later today and there's a good chance that Tucson will get some rain, the National Weather Service says.
There will also be a drop in temperatures tomorrow, so don't forget to grab your sweaters!
High: 71
Low: 45
Currently
Clear, 45.9
Wind 0 MPH ENE, 56% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
9 am: Clear, 51.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 56.3
Wind 8 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 60.8
Wind 7 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 67.2
Wind 10 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Clear, 69.1
Wind 13 MPH SSW, 5% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Clear, 69.9
Wind 14 MPH SW, 8% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Clear, 68.2
Wind 16 MPH SSW, 7% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Clear, 66.8
Wind 18 MPH SW, 5% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Clear, 63.6
Wind 18 MPH SW, 13% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Chance of Rain, 58.6
Wind 13 MPH SW, 35% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 56.3
Wind 9 MPH SW, 48% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 54.7
Wind 7 MPH WSW, 50% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 52.9
Wind 7 MPH WSW, 59% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Thunderstorm, 51.9
Wind 6 MPH SW, 75% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Chance of Rain, 51.5
Wind 6 MPH S, 47% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
12 am: Chance of Rain, 50.6
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 63% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Chance of Rain, 50.1
Wind 7 MPH SSW, 53% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Chance of Rain, 50.0
Wind 7 MPH S, 60% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Chance of Rain, 50.0
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 46% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Overcast, 48.9
Wind 6 MPH SW, 24% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Overcast, 48.2
Wind 5 MPH SW, 24% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Mostly Cloudy, 48.2
Wind 5 MPH SW, 24% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.4
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 24% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 46.3
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 21% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.1
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 22% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 48.3
Wind 4 MPH SW, 21% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 1
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 50.0
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 12% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 2
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 51.9
Wind 8 MPH W, 10% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 53.7
Wind 10 MPH W, 8% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 2
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.8
Wind 11 MPH W, 8% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 55.2
Wind 11 MPH W, 7% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 55.1
Wind 11 MPH WNW, 7% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.3
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 51.5
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 49.8
Wind 7 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 48.5
Wind 6 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0