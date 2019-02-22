Interstate 10 eastbound is closed near Vail, due to a crash, officials say.
The interstate is closed at milepost 281, at the State Route 83 junction, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The westbound lanes are unaffected. There is no estimated time of reopen, officials say. There is no more information at this time.
I-10 EB: The interstate is closed due to a crash at milepost 281, at the SR 83 junction near Vail. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/i3l4h2bsk5— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 22, 2019