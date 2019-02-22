lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Interstate 10 eastbound is closed near Vail, due to a crash, officials say.

The interstate is closed at milepost 281, at the State Route 83 junction, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes are unaffected. There is no estimated time of reopen, officials say. There is no more information at this time.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara