Crash closes intersection in central Tucson

A serious injury car crash has shut down the intersection at North Country Club Road and East Grant Road on Friday afternoon.
A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tucson Police said.
Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route and avoid the area.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨The intersection at N. Country Club Rd. and E. Grant Rd. will be shutdown due to a serious-injury vehicle collision. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area. One person has been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/Lts3fxLBfr— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) November 12, 2021
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.