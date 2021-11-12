 Skip to main content
Crash closes intersection in central Tucson
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A serious injury car crash has shut down the intersection at North Country Club Road and East Grant Road on Friday afternoon.

A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tucson Police said.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route and avoid the area.

