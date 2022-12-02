2 Pima County corrections officers assaulted by inmate

Two corrections officers were assaulted by a Pima County jail inmate on Thursday morning, officials said.

At 9:30 a.m., detectives responded to the jail in reference to reports of an inmate assaulting a corrections officer. It was later discovered that corrections officers were in the process of serving paperwork to an inmate, Brandon Rogers, 31, when he attacked them, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Rogers was engaged in physical altercation with a male corrections officer by striking him, the news release said. A female corrections officer responded to assist, but during the struggle, had her airway restricted and lost consciousness for about 24 minutes.

The female officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for evaluation, the news release said.

Rogers was arrested for additional charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, the news release said. He was originally arrested on Nov. 23 on charges of aggravated criminal damage and shoplifting.